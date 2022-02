T-Shirt Design Contest for Great Lakes Literacy

Are your students looking for special project ideas? The Center for Great Lakes Literacy, with support from Michigan Sea Grant and Minnesota Sea Grant, is hosting a T-shirt design contest for undergraduate students, and we’d love to see your students’ designs!

The contest is open now, and it ends on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be selected on April 15th, 2022.

Contact Marte Kitson (mkitson@d.umn.edu) if you have any questions.