Help us plan for our future of Great Lakes research, outreach, and education

Michigan Sea Grant is seeking input on its research, extension, and education programming to ensure we are meeting the needs of the Michigan community in protecting our Great Lakes resources. You can provide your input by filling out this survey.

The survey should not take more than 15 minutes to complete. And the information you provide will inform how we prioritize our research and programs for the next four years, from 2024 to 2027. Please share the survey link with others who you think might be interested in participating.

Your opinion really matters. We appreciate you taking the time to provide your feedback to help develop research, education, and outreach that ensures sustainable use of the Great Lakes and coastal resources for all.

This survey will remain open for input until Friday, April 1, 2022.