We’re hiring! Michigan Sea Grant Director and Tenured Faculty Position at the University of Michigan

Tom Johengen, the Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) program director, will retire from his position at the end of 2022. Tom joined the program in 2019 and helped guide the staff through the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank Tom for his leadership and direction as we look ahead into the next chapter for Michigan Sea Grant.

The University of Michigan is seeking an associate or full professor to lead Michigan Sea Grant into its next decade of excellence. This is a full-time, 12-month tenured faculty position with a 50% administrative effort as Director. The candidate will teach a reduced course load, in line with the administrative duties of the position. This position will be housed in the School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) and will coordinate closely with Michigan State University in managing the MISG program. We are open to faculty from a range of disciplines and areas of expertise. This can include disciplines within the natural sciences, social sciences, or coupled natural-human systems. We are especially interested in faculty with demonstrated research expertise in the ecosystems of the Great Lakes, broadly construed.

MISG is a cooperative program of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and is part of a national network of 34 Sea Grant College Programs organized under NOAA. Through research, education, and outreach, MISG is dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of the Great Lakes and coastal resources. The Director will provide overall leadership for MISG, which oversees a total annual budget of approximately $2.2 million and includes both NOAA and external competitive awards. In addition, the director will oversee the Michigan Sea Grant management team, which includes representation of the Associate Director and Extension Program Leader from Michigan State University, and will work with a regional NOAA Program officer.

SEAS’ mission is to contribute to the protection of the Earth’s resources and the achievement of a sustainable society. The School contributes new scientific knowledge, visionary leadership, and trained professionals toward that end. The faculty of the School is diverse, with natural scientists, social scientists, engineers, and designers working collectively in an integrative setting. A professional school set within a major research university, SEAS provides a model of interdisciplinary and applied research and a focal point of research and teaching on sustainability. As noted, the director will also teach courses, but at a reduced course load, given the administrative and leadership responsibilities of this position.

To apply, submit application materials in Interfolio, via this link: apply.interfolio.com/107687

Applications should include (1) a brief cover letter; (2) CV; (3) a personal statement describing your vision and plans for research, and societal engagement, including a focus on how you would lead MISG over the next decade (4-page maximum); (4) a one-page teaching statement; (5) a one-page statement on how you have or plan to contribute to diversity efforts; (6) up to three publications, and (7) a list of three academic references with contact information. Strict confidentiality will be maintained, and no references will be solicited without the prior consent of the candidate.

Review of applications will begin after August 15, 2022 and will continue until the position is filled.

For assistance or further information, please contact SEAS.faculty.search.staff@umich.edu

SEAS is committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive and equitable environment that respects diverse experiences, promotes generous listening and communications, and discourages and restoratively respond to acts of discrimination, harassment, or injustice. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is deeply rooted in our values for a sustainable and just society.