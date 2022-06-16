MISG staff connect, strategize at May working retreat in Bay City

Jun 16, 2022 | News

On May 2-3, Michigan Sea Grant staff met in Bay City to celebrate our first in-person gathering since the beginning of the pandemic. We came from around the state — even Lauren Jescovitch, Martha Gerig, and Elliot Nelson, all the way from the Upper Peninsula — for a staff retreat focused on reconnecting as a team and preparing for the program’s next chapter.

Our main order of business was starting to shape Michigan Sea Grant’s 2024-2027 strategic plan, a document that will help guide our programs, priorities, and trajectory for the coming years. But between brainstorming and strategizing sessions, we found plenty of time to enjoy each other’s company in and around Bay City. Take a peek at some of our activities:

A group of Michigan Sea Grant staff mingle in a hotel conference room during an ice-breaker activity

Ice-breaker activities were a fun way to reconnect, especially for newer staff members hired during the pandemic.

 

Lauren Jescovitch and Chiara Zuccarino-Crowe converse in a hotel conference room, next to a large piece of paper covered in sticky notes.

We used multiple modes to collect staff feedback about strategic planning.

 

Meaghan Gass, Martha Gerig, Tyler Augst, and Cindy Hudson converse in a hotel conference room, next to large pieces of paper covered in sticky notes.

Zoom meetings can be productive, but it was refreshing to brainstorm in person.

 

A group of Michigan Sea Grant staff stands on the beach at Bay City State Park while a park employee describes the area's history

Jonathan Massung, an interpreter at Bay City State Park, discussed the history and ecology of the Saginaw Bay waterfront.

 

Meaghan Gass, Cindy Hudson, and Heather Triezenberg laugh on the beach at Bay City State Park on a cloudy day

The afternoon was cool and grey, but Meaghan Gass, Cindy Hudson, and Heather Triezenberg were all smiles at Bay City State Park.

 

A group of shorebirds stands in the shalllow water at the edge of the beach in Bay City State Park

Shorebirds thrive in the beach’s shallow waves.

 

Cindy Hudson holds a small pair of binoculars to her eyes to watch shorebirds while standing on the beach at Bay City State Park

Cindy Hudson can never resist the opportunity to bird-watch.

 

A group of Michigan Sea Grant staff stands on a boardwalk over a marsh in Bay City State Park as a park employee describes the area

A boardwalk brought us through the inland marsh at Bay City State Park.

 

Lauren Jescovitch smiles and holds a northern pike in her hands while standing on a fishing dock in Bay City State Park

It didn’t take long for Lauren Jescovitch to catch (and gently release) this beautiful northern pike off the Bay City State Park fishing dock!

 

Close-up of the spotted head of a northern pike

The northern pike was carefully released back into the marsh after this picture was taken.

 

Brandon Schroeder shows Todd Marsee how to hold a fishing pole while both stand on a fishing dock in Bay City State Park

Brandon Schroeder helped Todd Marsee learn to fish…

 

Todd Marsee stands on a dock in Bay City State Park, holding a fishing pole with a clump of weeds attached to it like a fish

…even if Todd only caught a clump of weeds.

 

El Lower and Mark Breederland stand on a fishing dock in Bay City State Park, smiling and holding fishing poles

El Lower and Mark Breederland also tried their luck at the fishing dock.

 

The whole Michigan Sea Grant staff poses for a photo in a hotel conference room

We were grateful for the opportunity to meet as a team!