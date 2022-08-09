Angela Scapini joins Southeast Michigan Extension crew

We are pleased to introduce Angela Scapini (she/her), our newest Extension Program Worker serving Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties in Southeast Michigan. Angela works with local communities, partners, and networks promoting Great Lakes literacy and community resiliency through place-based education programs.

Angela joins Erica Clites, another new member of our Southeast Michigan Extension team, to lend additional support in the region while long-time educator Mary Bohling fills an interim role as director for MSU Extension District 12.

Prior to joining Michigan Sea Grant, Angela received her Master of Professional Science in Marine Conservation from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS). During her time at RSMAS, she interned with Field School where she assessed stakeholder engagement with existing outreach surrounding manta ray conservation. She has also worked previously with the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Florida Sea Grant, and Mackinac State Historic Parks.

When not in the office, Angela enjoys scuba diving and hanging out with her cat, Theodore.

Angela’s contact information:

MSUE – Macomb Co Verkuilen Bld

21885 Dunham Rd. Room 12

Clinton Township, MI 48036

(313) 912-6128