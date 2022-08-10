More sturgeon to be released into Saginaw Bay Watershed during public events on Aug. 19

Local, state, and federal partners invite the public to a lake sturgeon release celebration on Aug. 19, 2022, in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce +100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed (Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers). Short presentations may be made at three of the events by local partners.

Public release events on Aug. 19 include:

11 a.m., Tittabawassee River. It will be held at the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat in Midland, MI. For more information, contact Jennifer Kirts at jkirts@chippewanaturecenter.org .

Noon, Shiawassee River. The release will take place at Cole Park in Chesaning, MI, and will be hosted by the Friends of the Shiawassee River. For more information, contact Sarah Baker at sbaker@shiawasseeriver.org .

2 p.m., Cass River. The release is at the parking lot at the Gunzenhausen Walkway in Frankenmuth, MI, and will be hosted by the City of Frankenmuth. For more information, contact Dan Hopp at dhopp@frankenmuthcity.com .

Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes species. They can grow up to 7 feet long and can weigh up to 300 pounds. The slow-maturing fish do not begin reproducing until they are 15-20 years old. Once abundant in many Michigan lakes and rivers, lake sturgeon were nearly eradicated due to overfishing and habitat loss, particularly the destruction of rocky reefs in rivers that sturgeon and other native fish species use for spawning. In recent years, many partnerships and projects are working to restore sturgeon to a self-sustaining level in Michigan. This work includes restoring sturgeon habitat, reintroducing sturgeon into their native ranges, and raising awareness and appreciation for this unique species.

The August 2022 sturgeon release events are supported by a variety of partners including City of Frankenmuth, Chippewa Nature Center, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Sea Grant, Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, MSU Extension, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Sturgeon for Tomorrow – Black Lake Chapter, The Conservation Fund, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and more.

Learn more about the lake sturgeon restoration efforts on the Saginaw Bay Sturgeon website (www.saginawbaysturgeon.org).

