Farewell message from Director Tom Johengen

Michigan Sea Grant Director Tom Johengen retires at the end of 2022. Here are his reflections on his time at MISG and the broader Great Lakes research community:

How do you say good-bye to something you have loved doing for the past 31 years? I know it won’t be easy; I will deeply miss all of the amazing and talented people who I have worked with. Although my role as Director of Michigan Sea Grant has only lasted three years, I have spent my entire career as a research scientist at the University of Michigan, working to develop the science needed to protect the wellbeing of the Great Lakes and the communities that rely on them.

It has been truly rewarding to work with our incredible team here at MISG, helping to direct programs that support research, education, and outreach throughout the state of Michigan. My only regret is that most of my time here was spent during the pandemic, which limited my direct interactions with our staff and our network of stakeholders doing incredible work throughout the state. I was repeatedly amazed by the ability of our team to adapt and redirect their efforts so that they were able to effectively serve our communities.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our staff –- each and every one of you has helped to ensure the success and impact of our program. I will greatly miss the satisfaction that comes from hearing about the many ways that we have touched people’s lives and protected the Great Lakes and its resources. And, most importantly, I will miss the many friendships that I have made along my journey. Keep up the great work!

Our colleagues at NOAA wrote this wonderful piece about Tom. Join us in celebrating his illustrious career!