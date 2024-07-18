Lauren Mullenbach joins Michigan Sea Grant as research coordinator

Michigan Sea Grant is pleased to welcome Dr. Lauren Mullenbach as our new research coordinator, as of July 1, 2024. She also holds an appointment as an assistant research scientist in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan.

Before joining Michigan Sea Grant, Lauren was an assistant professor in Geography and Environmental Sustainability and affiliate faculty in Regional and City Planning at the University of Oklahoma. Her research agenda explores urban environmental justice issues, focused primarily on green spaces and climate change adaptation. These focus areas dovetail well with Michigan Sea Grant’s growing portfolio of research projects aimed at helping coastal communities grow more resilient in the face of climate change, extreme storms, and flooding.

“We are so excited to welcome Lauren to Michigan Sea Grant! We think her focus on green gentrification and environmental justice will be a great asset to helping Michigan’s coastal communities,” said Michigan Sea Grant Director Silvia Newell.

Lauren holds a dual-title Ph.D. in Recreation, Park, and Tourism Management and Human Dimensions of Natural Resources and the Environment from Penn State; an M.S. in Forest Resources from the University of Georgia; and a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Georgia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team here at Michigan Sea Grant! I look forward to getting to know Michigan communities, researchers, and Extension agents and learning how to make our coastal communities more resilient and egalitarian,” said Lauren.

Lauren has run seven marathons and can frequently be found running, painting, reading, playing with her two cats, or cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. She is based in Michigan Sea Grant’s Ann Arbor office and can be reached at lemullen@umich.edu.