Educators, join the 2024-25 Teaching Great Lakes Literacy Cohort!

Educators, are you looking to engage your students, address standards, and increase student interest and awareness of Great Lakes science and aquatic-related careers?

Apply to join the 2024-25 Teaching Great Lakes Literacy program! Teaching Great Lakes Literacy (TGLL) connects math, science, and other educators with researchers to create and pilot lessons centered around Great Lakes-focused topics and issues.

Unique collaborations will benefit generations of students

These unique collaborations help bring topics like aquatic invasive species, satellite data, and climate change to life for students. During TGLL’s 2023-2024 Lake Huron-themed pilot season, teachers from Bay City, Onaway, and Clarkston teamed up with a Michigan State University researcher to develop lessons about iconic native lake sturgeon. Educators near Alcona and Detroit joined staff from the Michigan Nature Association and Michigan Natural Features Inventory to create materials featuring vernal pools.

Get a sneak peek at how these and additional TGLL teams collaborated to engage youth while developing data-driven lessons during their virtual capstone on September 4, 2024, from 4-6 pm EST. Register here: https://bit.ly/TGLL2024Capstone.

When complete, all TGLL curriculum materials will be available for free on the Center for Great Lakes Literacy website for educators around the Great Lakes region to use inside and outside the classroom.

Catch the Lake Michigan TGLL wave!

TGLL is now accepting applications from grade 6-12 math, science, and other educators to be part of this year’s cohort focused on research in and connected to the Lake Michigan watershed. Educators are strongly encouraged to apply with another educator from the same school, if possible, at a similar grade level (e.g., math and science teachers at the same grade level). Space is limited; apply here by September 16, 2024.

This year, TGLL will kick off with a webinar in October 2024 and an in-person workshop in the Lake Michigan area on November 2-3, 2024 (location TBA). These will be followed by monthly online check-ins in the winter and spring. Participants will work in teams to design and implement a Great Lakes-themed unit that integrates math, science, and additional concepts. Educators will determine when to try their activities/lessons with their students. Teams will have through July 2025 to complete and submit a unit write-up, and a Capstone event will be held in September 2025.

Additional details and expectations are included in this participant overview.

Educators selected to participate will receive $2,000 in stipend support for this project. Workshop expenses – such as travel and overnight accommodations – are also covered.

TGLL is part of the Center for Great Lakes Literacy (CGLL), a collaborative effort led by Sea Grant educators throughout the Great Lakes watershed. CGLL fosters informed and responsible decisions that advance basin-wide stewardship by providing hands-on experiences, educational resources, and networking opportunities promoting Great Lakes literacy among an engaged community of educators, scientists, and youth.

TGLL is supported by Michigan Sea Grant, CGLL, Great Lakes Fishery Trust, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Teaching Great Lakes Literacy Project Team Contacts

Meaghan Gass

Extension Educator, Michigan Sea Grant

Region: Saginaw Bay

gassmeag@msu.edu

(989) 895-4026, ext. 5

Angela Scapini

Extension Educator, Michigan Sea Grant

Region: Southeast Michigan (Lower Peninsula)

scapinia@msu.edu

(586) 469-5060

Brandon Schroeder

Extension Educator, Michigan Sea Grant

Region: Northeast Michigan (Lower Peninsula)

schroe45@msu.edu

(989) 980-4032