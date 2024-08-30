From plants and streams to bats and fish, interns foster conservation and stewardship in Michigan

Jake Downey, University of Michigan, is collaborating with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station, to collect population data about chinook salmon to inform predator-prey stocking models. Chinook are not native to Lake Michigan but were introduced in 1967 to control invasive alewife and foster sport fishing. To date, most of the information on their populations in the lake comes from angler harvested fish and is referred to as creel data. Although this information provides large amounts of data, researchers were concerned the data may have selective bias toward larger fish, which are more often caught and retained by anglers. To investigate this hypothesis, Jake and the research team worked with monitoring data collected to monitor potential impacts of a Consumer Energy hydroelectric facility in Ludington, MI. This site, known as the Ludington Pump Storage Facility, is protected by a barrier net, and consultants keep records on chinook collected using gillnets both inside and outside the net. The team was hoping that by combining angler data with independent gillnet data, they would gain a better understanding of chinook age and size to better understand chinook growth and inform stocking numbers. This work is still ongoing but initial analyses are showing that the two types of data complement each other well and that, although the angler data does provide more information about larger fish, the gillnet data provides less biased information on smaller younger fish.

The MISG Internship program supports students pursuing Great Lakes stewardship or research projects with non-profits, academic units, government agencies, or businesses. It is funded in part by the Michael Fraker Student Research Memorial Fund, which honors a former MISG research program manager and his commitment to mentoring the next generation of Great Lakes scientists.

Learn more about the Michigan Sea Grant undergraduate internship program and explore presentations and blog posts from the 2023 intern cohort. See our announcement about this year’s cohort or watch the video recording of the symposium in its entirety.