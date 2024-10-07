Campers’ Letters Overflow with Positive Experience

Each year, dozens of teens participate in the 4-H Great Lakes Natural Resources Camp in Presque Isle County at Camp Chickagami to learn about local woodlands and wildlife, Great Lakes invasive species, wetlands, watersheds, fisheries, and more, while exploring potential careers by working with professional experts. This pre-college program is sponsored by Michigan State University Extension, 4-H Youth Development, Michigan 4-H Foundation, Michigan Sea Grant, and MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, among several others.

“I plan on using this experience to pursue a job as a fisheries technician,” wrote one camper.

“I made friends, memories, and self confidence this past week. I cried, laughed, and learned what it means to be human at this camp, and you supported that experience,” wrote another. “I am so very grateful for your contribution to Camp Chickagami, and to my future as a person.”

The camp is very popular and well received among attendees. Several campers shared their thoughts and thanks in letters that they wrote.

