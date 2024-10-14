Getting to know Knauss Fellow Ola Ayeni

Olamide Ayeni has earned a spot in the 2025 class of the John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship program. The NOAA-sponsored Knauss Fellowship matches graduate students with host agencies in Washington, D.C., such as congressional offices, the National Marine Fisheries Service, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For one year, fellows work on a range of policy and management projects related to ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes resources. Ola will receive her placement later this year and will begin her fellowship in February 2025.

Ola is currently pursuing a master’s in Engineering Management at Michigan Technological University, which will help her to further pursue her dedication to solving issues related to plastics waste management and upcycling as a way to support local communities.

Q: What’s an early experience that shaped your relationship with water or sparked your passion for environmental issues?

Growing up in a developing country, where waste was a common sight, it became more than just something to overlook — it shaped the very environment. It lined our roads, drifted into our waters, and settled into the soil beneath our feet. While families focused on survival, often living on less than $2 a day, waste management was far from a priority. Yet, I couldn’t help but wonder if this waste had potential beyond being discarded. Could it be transformed into something valuable for the community? Could it provide school shoes for children, equipment for workers, or furniture for homes? That realization sparked my passion for seeing waste not as a burden but as an opportunity waiting to be harnessed.

Q: You’re an entrepreneur who co-founded several social initiatives. One of them is Hopcyku (formerly Pearl Recycling), which aims to address plastic waste along river and lake waterfronts in Nigeria by repurposing discarded waste tires into furniture and floor tiles. How did you decide to start tackling the issue of plastic waste in this way?

I decided to tackle the issue of plastic waste after witnessing firsthand the devastating impact it has on underserved communities in Nigeria. In these areas, waste pollution is more than just an eyesore — it poses serious health risks and deepens the challenges of poverty and unemployment. I realized that the waste finding its way into oceans, streams, and rivers could be transformed into something useful, not only cleaning up the environment but also creating opportunities for people in these communities. That’s how Pearl Recycling was born — to divert discarded waste tires, textiles, and other municipal waste from entering water bodies and use them as tools for both environmental solutions and economic empowerment.

Q: In 2018, you were named an Obama Africa Leader and joined forces with 200 young leaders to create solutions to tackle Africa’s pressing issues. You were also selected as a U.S. Department of State Techwomen Fellow and collaborated with 100 women from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to develop solutions for social issues. What are some of your biggest takeaways from those experiences?

My biggest takeaway from these experiences is the incredible value of community. It’s interesting to note that these two opportunities came one after the other, in 2017 and 2018, and years later, that network remains strong, continually building people and communities. This taught me the power of collaboration.

Moreover, these experiences were not just gatherings; they provided us with invaluable learning opportunities at the feet of global leaders in Silicon Valley and Johannesburg. The highlight was having President Barack Obama among us, which solidified my desire to make an impact and deepened my understanding of why scaling impact is so essential.

Q: Are you cooking up any new business or initiative ideas?

Yes, I’m currently working on a project that aims to harness banana leaves to create biodegradable plates as an alternative to plastic. Plastic pollution is a global issue, and coming from Africa, where banana leaves are abundant, I see a unique opportunity. People already use banana leaves in their raw form as packaging for food and other items. Given the plant’s medicinal benefits and versatility, I believe it’s a great choice to explore how we can develop a sustainable solution from it.

Q: What drew you to apply for the Knauss Fellowship?

I would say the application process was one of the most challenging experiences I’ve had. When I first saw the email from my university about the Knauss Fellowship, I went online to learn more about it. Prior to that, I had no idea such an opportunity existed. I had just arrived in the United States in 2023 to pursue my master’s degree in Engineering Management.

It’s a bit humorous when I think back on it — I was admitted to the University of Michigan’s Rackham Graduate School for a Master’s program in Environment and Sustainability and also to Indiana University-Bloomington’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs for a Master’s in Environmental Sustainability, even receiving a $25,000 fellowship. Yet, I chose to attend Michigan Tech for Engineering Management because I already held a Postgraduate Certificate in Resource Efficiency and Waste Management from Technische Universität Dresden in Germany, thanks to a scholarship from the United Nations Environment Program. I wanted a program that bridged management and technical skills, and based on what I read online about the course, Michigan Tech’s Engineering Management program seemed like the perfect fit for me.

When I came across the Knauss Fellowship application, I felt an immediate connection. This opportunity aligned perfectly with my passion and my six years of work in Nigeria focused on environmental issues. I knew I had to apply. The interview process was indeed tedious, but I was determined. I told myself that I would rather face a “no” than disqualify myself by not trying at all.

Q: What are some things you’re excited to do or learn through the Fellowship?

Oh, I have always been passionate about policy, especially environmental policy. Currently, I’m taking a course in climate and energy policy, and I am truly excited about deepening my understanding of this field. I recognize that policy formulation, decision-making, enactment, implementation, and evaluation are far more than mere rhetoric. As a grassroots implementer of these policies back home, I see this fellowship as a valuable learning opportunity to observe how these processes work within a developed system.

I am also very focused on climate education and awareness, so I’m eager to engage in initiatives that promote this cause. Overall, I’m excited about the chance to work alongside industry leaders, which will help me gain practical insights into effective strategies aimed at making our waters safer for people, animals, and the planet.

Q: Have you been able to explore the Upper Peninsula while studying at Michigan Tech? Do you have any favorite places up there?

I would say I haven’t had much chance to explore the Upper Peninsula yet. I’ve been focused on understanding the entrepreneurial network here and finding ways to collaborate and learn from them. With my business back home to manage virtually and my full-time classwork, it feels like the clock is always ticking too fast, leaving me little time to explore. However, I have visited Mount Pleasant, although I’m not sure if that counts as part of the Upper Peninsula.

But I must say, I love it here. It’s a beautiful place, and I appreciate the peace and serenity – it really feels like home.

Q: What helps you relax and recharge?

To relax and recharge, I love spending time in nature. I enjoy walking, especially in areas with trees, water, and the sound of birds chirping. One of my favorite places to go is Prince’s Point, right inside Michigan Tech University. I also like to read — funny enough, I just bought two books today: one about discovering one’s talent and the other about the story of tenacity and resilience. I really enjoy learning, so I read a lot. Plus, I love watching good movies and try to see at least one each week. I don’t go out that much, so I often prefer to relax and unwind with a good movie on my TV.