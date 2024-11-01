Steelhead Diary Program offers 5 ways to win gift cards in West Michigan

New incentives provide more reasons than ever to use the Great Lakes Angler Diary app.

By Daniel O’Keefe

Michigan Sea Grant launched the Michigan River Steelhead Program in 2020 to encourage anglers to report steelhead fishing trips online. By recording fin clips and lengths for every steelhead you catch, you can help biologists learn more about how natural reproduction and stocking contribute to fishing success in rivers around Michigan. Catches are recorded using the Great Lakes Angler Diary website or apps for iOS and Android.

We are now entering the fifth year of the steelhead program. Over 9,700 steelhead have been recorded by Great Lakes Angler Diary users, with at least 50 fish recorded each year in eight major river systems (Betsie, Manistee, Pere Marquette, Muskegon, Grand, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Clinton). Although the diary program has been very successful in many respects (see the latest results), there are certain areas where we could use some additional help.

In particular, the lower reaches of the Grand River, Muskegon River, and Pere Marquette River are critical to round out our understanding of river steelhead fisheries in the Lake Michigan basin. Lower river areas are important because they contain a mix of steelhead moving upstream into different tributary streams and main river environments.

For example, steelhead caught in the Grand River below Sixth Street Dam might be headed for upstream dams in Lansing, spawning gravel in the main river, or one of many tributaries such as Prairie Creek, Flat River, or Rogue River. Others may stay in the lower river all season. The bottom line is that the lower river fishery contains a mix of fish from all areas, which gives us the best representation of the overall fishery for the entire river system.

Over the past couple of years, we have had very few fish reported in the lower reaches of the Grand, Muskegon, and Pere Marquette. In order to boost participation, we are offering new incentives for these areas along with our existing annual gift card drawing and Loyalty Rewards program.

1. Register for the Great Lakes Angler Diary app this November ($10)

Sign up at GLanglerdiary.org and download the iOS or Android app. When you register, you will be asked to list your Home Water.

If you select one of the following rivers, you will receive a $10 gift card to The Outdoorsmen Pro Shop by email:

Lower Grand River (6th Street Dam in Grand Rapids to Mouth)

Upper Grand River (Moores Park in Lansing to 6th Street Dam)

Lower Muskegon River (Bridge Street in Newaygo to Mouth)

Upper Muskegon River (Croton Dam to Bridge Street in Newaygo)

Lower Pere Marquette River (Indian Bridge to Mouth)

NOTE: Limit one per person while supplies last. Must be a Michigan resident age 18 or older.

2. Go fishing for steelhead this November and record your trip ($10)

Once you have signed up, use the app or website to record details including the number of hours fished, number of anglers in your fishing party, and length and fin clip information for all steelhead caught.

If you enter a trip this November in at least one of the following locations, you will receive a $10 gift card to The Outdoorsmen Pro Shop by email:

Lower Grand River (6th Street Dam in Grand Rapids to Mouth)

Upper Grand River (Moores Park in Lansing to 6th Street Dam)

Lower Muskegon River (Bridge Street in Newaygo to Mouth)

Upper Muskegon River (Croton Dam to Bridge Street in Newaygo)

Lower Pere Marquette River (Indian Bridge to Mouth)

NOTE: Limit one per person while supplies last. Must be a Michigan resident age 18 or older.

3. Compete to see who can record the most trips in three lower river areas ($100)

Lamiglas is offering $100 gift cards to anglers who record the most data in three key areas:

Lower Grand River (6th Street Dam in Grand Rapids to Mouth)

Lower Muskegon River (Bridge Street in Newaygo to Mouth)

Lower Pere Marquette River (Indian Bridge to Mouth)

You must record complete data on all steelhead trips taken from October 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025 to be eligible (see below). The winner of the Lamiglas Challenge will be determined based on the number of trips entered in each of the three lower river areas. It isn’t necessary to catch a lot of steelhead, or the biggest steelhead, to win the prize!

4. Enter complete data this season ($50 drawing)

RECORD every river fishing trip that targets steelhead, including skunk trips

MEASURE each and every steelhead caught

CHECK for fin clips and other marks

You must also verify that your data are complete by filling out a short survey that will be emailed to you in June. The steelhead fishing season runs from October 1 to May 31, but if you register for the program after October 1 your data will still be considered complete as long as you record every trip after you registered for the program.

If you are 18 or older and live in the state of Michigan you will be entered into the drawing when your survey is submitted in June. There will be two drawings on June 5 at 2 pm EST, and two drawings on June 12 at 2 pm EST. Participants who reply to the survey before noon EST on June 5 will be included in the first drawing. They will be divided into two groups with each entrant receiving one chance at winning a $50 gift card. Participants who reply to the survey between noon EST June 5 and noon EST on June 12 will be included in the second drawings and will also be divided into two groups with each entrant receiving one chance at winning a $50 gift card. Two gift cards will be awarded on June 5, and two gift cards will be awarded on June 12.

5. Record complete data for at least two consecutive years ($20)

Our Loyalty Rewards program provides a $20 gift card to all participants who provide complete data in two consecutive years, as verified by our June survey. Loyalty Rewards gift cards are typically awarded in late summer.