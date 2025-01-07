Don’t miss northern MI film festival!

The Thunder Bay International Film Festival (TBIFF) is a perfect opportunity for film buffs, Great Lakes lovers, and northern Michigan enthusiasts to enjoy stellar Great Lakes and ocean films from around the world. On January 22-26, 2025, the 13th annual TBIFF will showcase more than 50 films in three locations in and around Alpena. Film screenings are complemented by social events, educational activities, and opportunities to meet filmmakers. The festival is organized and hosted by the NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena.

The festival also includes a Student Shorts Film Competition. Students in 6th-12th grade submit three-minute entries to this judged competition, and the top three award-winners will be showcased at TBIFF on January 25 at 3pm. The student film competition was originally launched by Michigan Sea Grant’s own Meaghan Gass in her previous role as network coordinator for the Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative. Don’t miss this opportunity to see works from the newest generation of filmmakers!