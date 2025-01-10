Eastern Upper Peninsula birding update: What to see and where

Welcome to this edition of the Eastern UP Winter Birding updates from yours truly. This report summarizes December 2024 and the first few days of January 2025 and was written on Jan. 7, 2025. This report is based on observations from myself and others, along with eBird and Audubon Christmas Bird Count data added into the mix. This is both a personal interest of mine, and a service that I provide on behalf of Michigan Sea Grant, a program of Michigan State University Extension and the University of Michigan. Most locations mentioned are found on the EUP Winter Birding Map. If you haven’t reviewed the map before, or if it has been a while, please do so before reading. In addition there are notes at the bottom of this report with additional helpful info on how to bird the EUP region in the winter.

When birding in the EUP, please remember to be respectful of both the birds, private property, and the law. Follow traffic laws and park in areas where you do not block traffic. If you are birding near private property make sure to be respectful and friendly, and if a local questions what you are up to, use the opportunity to explain the joys of the hobby of birding. When encountering birds, keep a respectful distance. Especially with owls and other raptors keep a distance from them, or bird from your car which often acts as a blind. If a bird is looking at you, with wide eyes or changes posture, you are most likely too close. Slowly back away in those cases.

Ok, so let’s get into the birds!

Owls and other raptors:

Each year is different when it comes to raptors, particularly with owls from up north. Last year Snowy Owls were very hard to find in the EUP and really across the entire lower 48 states, but this year their numbers are bumping back up. One exciting potential is that the rare Boreal Owl was seen and heard in relatively large numbers this fall in the EUP. There are currently several being found along the north west shoreline of Lake Superior in Minnesota and the hope is some are still hiding away in the EUP this winter. A few secondhand reports of Great Gray Owls and Northern Hawk Owl mean that these two species are definitely possible in the EUP this year, although I can’t confirm any sightings yet. Rough-legged Hawks and Bald Eagles abound and it’s early winter so who knows what will show up next! More details below:

Snowy Owls: Snowy Owl numbers are back up this year after being very low last year. Upwards of 10 individual birds appear to be establishing winter territories in the Rudyard area. Most owls have been present along the typical Centerline and Hantz (the Rudyard Loop) and the Rudyard Flats areas. See EUP Winter birding map for specifics for these locations. You can read more about Snowy Owl research at the Project Snowstorm website or the Owl Research Institute website. Great Gray Owls reports were on and off last winter and a few over the summer. There is a strong possibility these birds are in the area, but are easily missed due to their nature of spending time in dense wooded areas and their amazing camouflage. Search for these owls by checking the edge of spruce and aspen forests near small bog openings, roadside ditches, and along the edge of smaller fields. Great Gray Owls are adverse to spending time in large open fields, and prefer dense tree cover nearby or directly where they are hunting. Also note they are nocturnal so checking around dawn and dusk are the best chances for success. Specific areas include between Riverside and Scenic Drive, and between 10 and 13 Mile roads. The Munuscong Potholes area can also be good, especially along the wooded edge areas. St. Martin’s Point and Old St. Ignace Road in Hessel is another good place to check. Northern Hawk Owls have not been seen in the area since a few popped up in late Fall migration. Sighting’s this winter seem unlikely given they do not appear to be irrupting this year. Still, keep your eyes peeled for these unique diurnal owls who can often look more falcon-like than owl-like given their unique structure. They like to frequent treetops of dispersed trees in and along hay fields. Boreal Owls are a small owl species similar to Northern Saw-whet Owls. They are very difficult to find as they are small with very good camouflage, prefer fairly densely wooded mature forest habitat and are generally nocturnal. With that said, this fall showed record numbers of these small owls showing up at owl banders’ nets and being seen and heard around Whitefish Point for a few weeks. Over in Minnesota along their Lake Superior shoreline, many owls (upwards of 10 in one general area) are being seen, even feeding at daytime (something the owls will do when food is scarce or extra resources are needed). No reports yet from the Eastern UP, but this would certainly be the year to find one. Look for these owls roosting midway up a tree near the trunk around bird feeders or in densely wooded areas. Also look along power lines and trees near road ditches near cedar swamps, spruce bogs, mixed aspen/spruce areas and other coniferous forests, especially along the Lake Huron shoreline. Rough-legged Hawks are frequenting open fields across the area in typical numbers. Pickford has been a particularly good spot to see them. Taylor Road east of M129, and Townline Road west of M129 are some good places to check. In addition Riverside Drive between 8 and 20 mile roads has been good, and there have been a few along the Rudyard Loop where Snowy Owls are found. This stunning raptor comes in a variety of color morphs, with a wide variety of variation, so make sure to stop and enjoy the rainbow of variability present here in the EUP. A Northern Goshawk was spotted on 25 Mile Road just west of Fairview Road in Pickford. It may still be in the area. Bald Eagles are probably the most numerous raptor in the area. Upwards of 30 birds are being reported regularly at the Dafter Landfill at one time. And a large nest will most likely be active again just northwest of Pickford. No Gyrfalcon have been seen this winter to my knowledge.



Winter finches

The Finch Research Network released their Winter Finch forecast some time ago and predicted fairly low numbers of most finches for the Eastern Great Lakes. Strong Mountain Ash crops in the Boreal forest appear to be keeping many finches further north, but a slow trickle of some are in the area. White-winged Crossbills though are bucking that trend and are by far the most numerous finch in the area for the last month with flyover flocks being heard very regularly whenever I walk outside.

Evening Grosbeaks have been sparse, but not absent this year. A few birds have been hanging around the village of Pickford and even a few more around the village of Rudyard found at local feeders and in-town fruit trees. In addition a handful of birds have been spotted at feeders around Paradise and Whitefish Point. This early start with a few solid locations bodes well for later in the winter, with possibly more moving in.

Pine Grosbeaks are very sparse this year and are nearly absent in the areas of Pickford, Rudyard, and Sault Ste Marie. A small number of birds have been reported around Whitefish Point, Tahquamenon Falls State Park, and north of Hessel on 3 Mile Road. Look for these birds around feeders and in mixed deciduous/conifer forest edges. Learn their low whistle call as these birds are harder to find with eyes alone this year. As the Mountain Ash up north becomes depleted we may see a mid-winter push with more birds in the area. In most winters by early February they increase in number.

are very sparse this year and are nearly absent in the areas of Pickford, Rudyard, and Sault Ste Marie. A small number of birds have been reported around Whitefish Point, Tahquamenon Falls State Park, and north of Hessel on 3 Mile Road. Look for these birds around feeders and in mixed deciduous/conifer forest edges. Learn their low whistle call as these birds are harder to find with eyes alone this year. As the Mountain Ash up north becomes depleted we may see a mid-winter push with more birds in the area. In most winters by early February they increase in number. White-winged Crossbill came through in high numbers this fall, and roving flocks continue to frequent the area. Reports this winter are coming from almost all locations of the EUP. They are easily heard if you learn their distinct call. I have had them flying over me in the last week in Pickford, Sault Ste Marie, Cedarville, Hessel, Rudyard and Paradise. I would suspect flocks will continue in the area through winter sporadically throughout the Eastern UP. They can be hard to see as they are prone to constant movement and do not regularly visit feeders. When you hear these birds look at the tops of nearby spruce and tamarack trees as these are some of their preferred cone crops. Sometimes you will get lucky and find a flock eating grit along a roadside or right on the road, or feeding on a tree.

Red Crossbill do not seem to have made any large push into the area. However, Red Crossbill are present at their typical year-round locations (they are year round residents in the Raco and Paradise areas). Some of their most reliable spots include Ranger Road and Rexford Road near Raco, around the town of Paradise along Vermillion and Whitefish Point Road and west towards Tahquamenon Falls State Park along M123 and adjacent side roads.

do not seem to have made any large push into the area. However, Red Crossbill are present at their typical year-round locations (they are year round residents in the Raco and Paradise areas). Some of their most reliable spots include Ranger Road and Rexford Road near Raco, around the town of Paradise along Vermillion and Whitefish Point Road and west towards Tahquamenon Falls State Park along M123 and adjacent side roads. Purple Finch are highly sporadic in the winter in the EUP despite being summertime breeders in the area. This year most seemed to stay north or head further south with no reported sightings yet for 2025. Still keep an eye out as low numbers may be around. They are often found at feeders or feeding on seeds nearby.

Purple Finch are highly sporadic in the winter in the EUP despite being summertime breeders in the area. This year most seemed to stay north or head further south with no reported sightings yet for 2025. Still keep an eye out as low numbers may be around. They are often found at feeders or feeding on seeds nearby.

are present in small numbers, typically just flocks of 2-3 birds. Look for them around Cedarville, Pickford, Paradise and Whitefish Point. Rudyard has had the highest numbers with one larger flock of 20+ birds has been spotted along Tuori Road just south of 11 mile road somewhat near the Dafter post office over the last two weeks. You’ll find them feeding in birch and alder trees, or on fields where this past summer’s flowers and grasses stick above the snow. They can also be found eating grit along roadsides or at feeders. Pine Siskin have been noticeably absent this year with almost no records yet for 2025. Still keep an eye out at feeders and with other finch flocks as a few may begin moving into the area.

Pine Siskin have been noticeably absent this year with almost no records yet for 2025. Still keep an eye out at feeders and with other finch flocks as a few may begin moving into the area. American Goldfinches are present in decent numbers this season and found most often near feeders.

Common Redpolls are present in small numbers, typically just flocks of 2-3 birds. Photo: Duane Utech

Other passerines

Bohemian Waxwings: Bohemian Waxwings are seeming to stick pretty exclusively to the Boreal forest for now, probably feeding on the Mountain Ash bumper crop. With that said their northern food supply may run out. A flock has been present in Sault Ste Marie Canada on Whitefish Island, and hopefully as winter progresses we will start to get a slow trickle into our area.

Bohemian Waxwings are seeming to stick pretty exclusively to the Boreal forest for now, probably feeding on the Mountain Ash bumper crop. With that said their northern food supply may run out. A flock has been present in Sault Ste Marie Canada on Whitefish Island, and hopefully as winter progresses we will start to get a slow trickle into our area. Boreal Chickadee is a wonderful species that has sadly been on the decline in Michigan. By some reports they are near extirpated as breeders in Michigan with very few breeding sites remaining. Breeding sites in Chippewa County have virtually disappeared and sightings have become much less frequent. However, winter irruptions are still possible. In the winter of 22-23 there was a small push of these boreal beauties into the area particularly along Whitefish Point Road. A few may still be in the area although no reports have come in so far this winter. Make sure to review their calls before you go out and pay special attention to Chickadee flocks you encounter while out and about.

Canada Jay have still not returned regularly to Hulbert Bog, although maybe later this winter. No reports anywhere else in the EUP this winter. There seems to be only a few small breeding populations left that are typically deep in the bogs of Luce and western Chippewa counties. Try searching for them when you visit the Tahquamenon Falls, Paradise, and Whitefish Point areas or anywhere around Newberry on roads that go deep into the bogs.

have still not returned regularly to Hulbert Bog, although maybe later this winter. No reports anywhere else in the EUP this winter. There seems to be only a few small breeding populations left that are typically deep in the bogs of Luce and western Chippewa counties. Try searching for them when you visit the Tahquamenon Falls, Paradise, and Whitefish Point areas or anywhere around Newberry on roads that go deep into the bogs. Northern Shrike: Present in fairly average numbers this winter. 23 Mile Road and Steele Road in Pickford has been a nice consistent location, although there are a dozen plus other locations with reports this winter.

Northern Shrike: Present in fairly average numbers this winter. 23 Mile Road and Steele Road in Pickford has been a nice consistent location, although there are a dozen plus other locations with reports this winter. Snow Bunting numbers are dwindling as the winter progresses, but some are still being seen around the Rudyard loop and in Pickford at feeders on 22 Mile Road just West of the Munuscong River.

Grouse

Sharp-tailed Grouse are year-round residents in the Eastern UP and have little to no migration. That being said, winter is the easiest time of year to find them. They have been present in several locations. Look for them mid-morning sitting in birch and poplar trees eating buds, and sometimes at feeders in open field areas. By the beginning of February they begin to linger near their leks, which are competitive breeding display locations. Grouse have been reported most often in downtown Pickford east of M129 at feeders, at 23 Mile Road west of M129, and 22 Mile Road east of M129 at the Munuscong Potholes. In addition Rudyard has had a lot of reports in December around the village and north around the Rudyard Flats.

Ruffed Grouse are year round residents of early aspen forests. They are frequently flushed in young early successional forests throughout the area, and at the Dunbar Park feeders you can often find one in the small patch of pine between the feeders and the boat launch.

Spruce Grouse are another year-round resident and are often found along M123 west of Paradise. Search the plowed side roads at dawn before anyone else drives on them. The areas west of Paradise as well as north of Paradise are good to check. South on Preacher Road just west of Paradise of M123 has been a consistent site, although it is most likely not plowed at this time.

Sharp-tailed Grouse are year-round residents and winter is the easiest time of year to find them. Photo: Duane Utech

Gulls

The best place to view gulls in the EUP is the Dafter Landfill. The landfill is open for gull viewing from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. You must check in at the office upon arrival. The landfill is under new ownership but the employees made sure to request access for birders and it is still being allowed. Make sure to thank the office attendant for advocating for all of us! You are no longer able to visit the active portion of the landfill at the top of the hill (this has been in effect since the pandemic started), however visitors are still allowed to observe gulls from the lower portion of the landfill. Talk to the office attendant the day you are there to see what is open and what areas are closed. Gull numbers there have been strong this year.

The St Marys River near the LSSU Center for Freshwater Research and Education (CFRE) is another great gull and waterfowl location that has had good birds this December. When the building is open, there is a viewing deck on the second floor that gives a solid vantage point. Stop by my office (in the CFRE building) and I can help get you access if I am there. When closed, you can still view from outside through the fencing.

Glaucous Gull have been seen at the Dafter Landfill regularly (usually one to three individuals) and one to two have been seen along the St Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie.

have been seen at the Dafter Landfill regularly (usually one to three individuals) and one to two have been seen along the St Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie. A Great Black-backed Gull was counted on the Sault Ste Marie Christmas Bird Count and has been frequenting the St Marys River.

was counted on the Sault Ste Marie Christmas Bird Count and has been frequenting the St Marys River. Iceland Gull have been present on and off at the Dafter Landfill and at the St Marys River near the powerplant/LSSU CFRE building.

have been present on and off at the Dafter Landfill and at the St Marys River near the powerplant/LSSU CFRE building. Ring-billed Gulls are uncommon late December through February in the Eastern UP. Make sure if you report them you have properly identified them. Take care to not assume they are just around and common as they are in the southern part of the state.

Waterfowl

The extreme mild temperatures throughout December has led to a lot of water still being open in the St Marys River and the Great Lakes (as of January 9, 2025). However, this may change by the time you read this as colder weather is already here this week and ice is forming quickly. If you come to the EUP soon make sure to check the Straits of Mackinac area, the Les Cheneaux/Drummond area and the St Marys River near the locks, powerplant and Neebish and Sugar Island ferries. The following are a few notable sightings, although by no means a comprehensive update (unlike the other categories which are fairly comprehensive).

2 Harlequin Ducks have been spending the month of December along the St Mary’s Rapids. These rapids are only viewable from Whitefish Island in Canada, but the rapids are where the international border goes through. Half the water is Canadian and half the water is U.S. allowing you to often tick these birds for both of your country lists! Occasionally these ducks wander to other locations like the mouth of the Power Canal at Ashmun By Park, at the Cloverland Power Plant and the Sugar Island ferry. Check these areas as a bird may still be around.

have been spending the month of December along the St Mary’s Rapids. These rapids are only viewable from Whitefish Island in Canada, but the rapids are where the international border goes through. Half the water is Canadian and half the water is U.S. allowing you to often tick these birds for both of your country lists! Occasionally these ducks wander to other locations like the mouth of the Power Canal at Ashmun By Park, at the Cloverland Power Plant and the Sugar Island ferry. Check these areas as a bird may still be around. A handful of Trumpeter Swans were present east of Cedarville at Bush Bay just past the quarry. Tundra Swans have lingered in the area with birds being seen regularly along the St Mary’s River near Rotary Park and Dunbar Park. In addition the Straits of Mackinac have been largely ice free and swans have been seen in multiple areas there, however the cold snap we are having now may have changed that.

A staggering 12,000+ Redhead flock has congregated around the Mackinac Bridge, viewable as you drive over (but you CAN NOT stop or pull over on the bridge itself). You can also view these ducks flying in around dawn from the St. Martin's Bay area. Viewing in St. Ignace can happen from Dock #3 or the end of State Street nearby. Check out this article to learn more and see Steve Baker's amazing photos of this phenomena from 2022!

Redheads take to flight in the Straits of Mackinac. File photo: Steve Baker

Well, that’s all for now folks. Updates and sightings are always appreciated. Report them to eBird if you are so inclined, but always feel free to reach out to me directly as well. If you are planning a trip up here and need any extra advice on lodging, food, or birding just give me a shout out via email or phone text. I may not reply right away, but feel free to ping me a few times via phone 906-322-0353, or email at elliotne@msu.edu.

Birding in the Upper Peninsula

How to bird this area: Most birding is done via driving along various routes through habitat targeting specific species. You often drive slowly through back roads and pull over to get out and scan regularly. If you never get out to scan open fields or forests, and stay in your car the whole time, you are likely to miss many individual birds. Some forested areas like Hulbert Bog and Dunbar Park are better to view by walking around outside your car, but most open areas are best viewed from the car with only brief stops to get out and scan an area.

Most paved roads are plowed, and our county road commissions do a good job of keeping up with the snow. With that said there are more dirt roads than paved roads, and some of the dirt roads are seasonal. Pay attention to signs indicating a road is seasonal. If it is, note it will not be plowed, even if it looks like others have driven on it. Overall our paved roads are very safe in the winter and with the exception of very intense weather events it is safe to travel. The Mackinac Bridge is also safe in the winter, and rarely closes due to snow or high winds. However, ice can form on the bridge wires during times when the temps are closer to 32F, and can be closed for a few hours to upwards of 10+ hours. This is still a rare event.