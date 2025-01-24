MISG invites proposals for 2026-28 research funding

Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) is pleased to announce that new funding is available for projects addressing issues affecting the Great Lakes and Michigan’s coastal areas. This research should aim to develop information, create tools, or build partnerships that will improve decision-making and fulfill critical needs for challenging coastal issues in the state.

MISG will support three types of research projects during the 2026-2028 funding cycle: Integrated Assessments, Core Research, and Graduate Student Research Fellowships. Research proposals are selected for funding through a competitive, peer-reviewed process. Explore projects we’re currently supporting from previous funding cycles.

Find complete details about our 2026-28 RFP.

Letters of Intent are due March 14, 2025. Projects invited to submit full proposals are due May 30, 2025. Any questions can be directed to MSG-RFPinfo@umich.edu.