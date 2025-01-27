Public Comments Sought for Michigan Sea Grant Review

Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) is soliciting comments for its federal site review.

The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Michigan Sea Grant will be reviewed on March 18-20, 2025, by a team convened by the National Sea Grant College Program. All site review activities will take place on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The review will consider all aspects of MISG’s program including management and organization, performance, engagement, and collaborative activities, including those with various offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This notice invites you to participate in our review by emailing your comments about MISG to oar.sg-feedback@noaa.gov. Please put “Michigan Sea Grant Site Review” in the email subject line.

Thank you for assisting us by letting the review team hear from you!