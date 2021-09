Michigan Pumpout Grant Program accepting applications this fall

The Michigan Pumpout Grant Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 4, 2021. The due date for applications will be November 5, 2021. Applicants can find everything they need on the website, including the application form and handbook, both available as PDFs. More information can also be found under Frequently Asked Questions.

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program helps reduce pollution from vessel sewage discharges by encouraging safe disposal of recreational boater sewage. Public and private marinas that are open to the public can apply for grant funding to build new pumpout and dump stations or upgrade their existing facilities; however, a maximum of a $5.00 fee may be charged for use of pumpout facilities constructed, operated, or maintained with grant funds. Marinas can use grants to fund up to 75 percent of eligible project costs; the marina must provide the remaining 25 percent match.