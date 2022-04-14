Pumpout program funds over 25 projects that will help protect water quality

The Michigan Pumpout Grant Program is providing nearly $400,000 to over 25 marinas that are helping reduce water pollution by installing or upgrading pumpout stations and waste reception facilities to safely dispose of recreational boater sewage.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan Sea Grant worked together to relaunch the program in 2021 after a multi-year hiatus. Moving forward, new applications will be accepted in the spring and fall of each year. The current application period will close at the beginning of May and will reopen in fall 2022.

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program is available to public and private marinas that are open to the public. Marinas can apply for grant funding to build new pumpout and dump stations or upgrade their existing facilities; however, a maximum of a $5.00 fee may be charged for use of pumpout facilities constructed, operated, or maintained with grant funds. Marinas can use grants to fund up to 75 percent of eligible project costs; the marina must provide the remaining 25 percent match. Marinas are reimbursed for expenses after they are incurred under the terms of their contract with MDNR.

Applicants can find everything they need on the website, including a handbook and Frequently Asked Questions.