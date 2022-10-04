Funding for marinas to reduce pollution from sewage discharges

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program is now accepting applications. The due date for applications is October 31, 2022. Applicants can find everything they need on the website, including the application form and handbook, both available as PDFs. More information can also be found under Frequently Asked Questions.

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program helps reduce pollution from vessel sewage discharges by encouraging safe disposal of recreational boater sewage. Public and private marinas that are open to the public can apply for grant funding to build new pumpout and dump stations or upgrade their existing facilities; however, a maximum of a $5.00 fee may be charged for use of pumpout facilities constructed, operated, or maintained with grant funds. Exceptions for this fee may be considered with appropriate justification.

Marinas can use grants to fund up to 75 percent of eligible project costs; the marina must provide the remaining 25 percent match.

Learn more at the Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program website.