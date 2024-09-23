Grant program helping marinas offer vital pumpout service now accepting applications

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program is now accepting applications for funding to install new or upgrade existing pumpout stations and waste reception facilities. Applications are due Nov. 8, 2024.

The grant program helps reduce pollution from boats by providing funds for marinas to install or upgrade equipment that allows recreational boaters to safely dispose of sewage. Since 2020, the program has provided more than $500,000 in grant funding to support 26 pumpout projects around Michigan lakes. It is available to public and private marinas that are open to the public.

“It’s a great program, something small business owners like ourselves really benefit from,” said Lori Walker, co-owner along with her husband, Scott Walker, of the AuGres Yacht Club, on Lake Huron in AuGres. They applied in 2022 for funds to replace their aging pumpout equipment.

Cary Masters, General Manager at Anchorage Marina Yacht Club in Holland, used the grant program to help defray the costs of a portable pump out system. With a portable pumpout, the marina can service boats in other areas and not just at the fuel dock. “By freeing up time and space with the portable pumpout, we can continue to be efficient providers of boat services on Lake Macatawa,” he said.

Marinas can apply for grant funding to build new pumpout and dump stations or upgrade their existing facilities; however, a maximum of a $5.00 fee may be charged for use of pumpout facilities constructed, operated, or maintained with grant funds. This fee may be waived if marinas can provide a rationale for charging a higher cost along with their application.

Marinas can use grants to fund up to 75 percent of eligible project costs; the marina must provide the remaining 25 percent match. They are reimbursed for expenses after they are incurred under the terms of their contract with MDNR.

The Michigan Boating Pumpout Grant Program began accepting new applications in mid-September. To receive program announcements, please email MichiganPumpouts@umich.edu. Applicants can find everything they need on the website, including a handbook and Frequently Asked Questions.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) and Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) collaborate on administering this program to expand its reach and impact.